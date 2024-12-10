Russians attacked Ivashky with FPV drones in Kharkiv region: Woman wounded, house destroyed, power line damaged. PHOTOS

A civilian woman was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Ivashky in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 10 December, at around 2:40 p.m., the Russian army attacked Ivashky village in Bohodukhiv district with FPV drones. A residential building was destroyed. Two private households, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

It is reported that a 59-year-old woman was wounded, medical workers treated her on the spot.

