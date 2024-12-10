ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9388 visitors online
News Photo War
466 0

Russians attacked Ivashky with FPV drones in Kharkiv region: Woman wounded, house destroyed, power line damaged. PHOTOS

A civilian woman was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Ivashky in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 10 December, at around 2:40 p.m., the Russian army attacked Ivashky village in Bohodukhiv district with FPV drones. A residential building was destroyed. Two private households, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

It is reported that a 59-year-old woman was wounded, medical workers treated her on the spot.

Read more: Russians launched 3 ballistic missiles at Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: 10 wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged

Attack on Ivashky in Kharkiv region on December 10
Attack on Ivashky in Kharkiv region on December 10
Attack on Ivashky in Kharkiv region on December 10

Author: 

shoot out (13016) Kharkivska region (470) Ivashky (7) war in Ukraine (2350)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 