Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 757,340 people (+1,400 per day), 9,526 tanks, 21,067 artillery systems, 19,616 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 757,340 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.12.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 757340 (+1400) people,

tanks - 9,526 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 19616 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 21067 (+3) units,

MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1023 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20111 (+4),

cruise missiles - 2859 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 31073 (+36) units,

special equipment - 3641 (+4)

Watch more: Soldiers of Inhulets Brigade eliminated more than 10 Russian infantrymen. VIDEO

Втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

