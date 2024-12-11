Enemy agent who spied on Ukrainian Army artillery positions near Sloviansk detained - SSU. PHOTO

SBU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in the Donetsk region. The offender was spying on the deployment and movements of the Ukrainian Defence Forces to launch hostile attacks on them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

What do we know about the spy?

According to the investigation, the suspect was a 39-year-old local unemployed man recruited by the Russian secret service through social media.

Its main task was to find out the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' cannon and rocket artillery, which keeps under fire control the occupiers' assault groups trying to break through in the Sloviansk sector.

The enemy was also interested in the coordinates of Ukrainian checkpoints on key roads in the region.

How did the spy act?

To collect intelligence, the agent travelled around the area, covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian defenders, and then "reporting" to the occupiers.

According to the SSU, he communicated with the Russian player through a "contact". He turned out to be a former resident of Lyman who, after the temporary seizure of the city, joined the Russian occupation groups and is currently fighting on the eastern front.

After the enemy shelling, the agent was to conduct additional reconnaissance in the areas of possible "arrivals" and adjust repeated attacks in the region.

Detention of a traitor

SSU officers exposed the traitor and detained him in his attempt to pass intelligence to the aggressor.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Kremlin was seized from the detainee.







The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

