They "extorted" money from seriously wounded Armed Forces soldier and his wife: SSU detains racketeers in Zhytomyr region. PHOTO

The SSU and the National Police neutralised a criminal group that was planning to impose a "tribute" and keep the residents of Zhytomyr region in fear. Among the victims are a seriously wounded Armed Forces soldier and his wife.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the criminals demanded USD 3 thousand from the couple in one "tranche", and in total were going to "knock out" almost UAH 1.5 million to fill the so-called "thieves' cash box".

"The defendants broke into the soldier's home when they learned that he had received financial compensation from the state for a shrapnel wound to his leg during fighting on the front line. Taking advantage of the soldier's serious condition, the offenders threatened him and his wife with a knife to force them to pay the 'tribute'," the SSU said.

In case of refusal, the racketeers promised to return and forcibly take all the money and other private property, and kill the victims.

All three members of the group were detained when they again "visited" the military man's home.

The leader of the gang was a repeat offender who had already served three sentences for kidnapping, robbery and extortion. He involved two accomplices in the crime, including a local resident involved in pimping.

It is reported that during the searches, cold steel weapons and mobile phones were seized from the detainees with evidence of illegal actions, as well as cash and household appliances that they "beat" from the victims.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion with the threat of violence against the victim, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

