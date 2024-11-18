"Extorted" $2.5 million from military man: gang of racketeers, headed by local council deputy, neutralised in Dnipropetrovsk region - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU, together with the Prosecutor's Office, neutralised the group that was terrorising and trying to keep residents of Dnipropetrovsk region in fear.

As noted, as a result of operational measures, the leader of the group, a deputy of one of the local councils of the region, was detained in Dnipro.

What is known about the group's criminal activities?

According to the case, the criminals extorted money from entrepreneurs, and in case of refusal to pay the "tribute", they kidnapped the victims, tortured them and threatened to kill them.

It is documented how racketeers "extorted" USD 2.5 million from a local businessman who mobilised into the Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale war and is now defending Ukraine on the front line.

According to the investigation, the defendants in three cars "cut off" the military man's car and kidnapped him right in the middle of the road as he was heading to the place of his unit's base.

The racketeers then took the victim to a forest outside the city, where they beat him for an hour and threatened him with physical violence.

The perpetrators then imprisoned the soldier in a pre-prepared closed room and, after torture, released him to find and hand over the money, as well as to re-register part of his corporate rights to the operating business.

Detention of the group leader

SSU officers detained the group's leader when he again threatened to kill the soldier.

During the searches, firearms and cash, allegedly obtained by criminal means, were seized from the offenders.

Based on the evidence, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 4 of Art. 189 (extortion committed by an organised group under martial law and with the threat of violence);

P. 2 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of a person).

The investigation is ongoing to bring all members of the gang to justice. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.