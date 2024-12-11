Norway to continue military training of National Guard of Ukraine in 2025. PHOTOS

The National Guard of Ukraine and the Kingdom of Norway agreed to further cooperate in military training.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

A meeting was held at the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine with representatives of the Norwegian Armed Forces' Military Operation Ellisiv and the Defence Attaché of the Norwegian Embassy.

"During the meeting, the prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of military training of the National Guard of Ukraine at the training centres of the Kingdom of Norway in 2025 were discussed. The main focus was on specialised training for snipers, marines, combat medics, junior commanders and instructors," the press service said.

Representatives of the National Guard stressed that such exercises significantly increase the combat readiness of Ukrainian forces. This contributes to more effective counteraction to Russian aggression and ensures interoperability with NATO units.

"The meeting also discussed the expansion of international technical assistance to strengthen the capabilities of the operational units of the National Guard of Ukraine. The participants expressed their mutual interest in developing a long-term partnership and deepening cooperation," the National Guard said.





Norway has recently approved $3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for the next year, and the Norwegian government has promised to deploy F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defence systems to Poland to protect the key hub of aid to Ukraine in Rzeszow.

