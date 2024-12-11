Cars and buildings in southern Ukraine were set on fire by order of Russian Federation: SSU detains three Russian agents. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained new accomplices of the Russian special services who committed arsons in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the detainees were remotely recruited by the occupiers on telegram channels, where they were promised "quick money". However, instead of money, the arsonists received suspicion of committing crimes and the prospect of life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Odesa region

A 24-year-old suspect was detained for setting fire to eight post offices on the coastal territory of the region in October-November. To commit the crimes, the young man broke the windows of the buildings and then poured a flammable mixture into the premises and set fire to it. In addition to the post offices, the offender planned to burn down one of the local administrative buildings of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. However, he was detained by law enforcement and did not have time to do so.

Another Russian agent was detained red-handed when he set fire to an official SUV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and then recorded the fire on his mobile phone camera.

Mykolaiv

An enemy accomplice who set fire to a transformer substation supplying power to an entire city neighbourhood was detained.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized mobile phones and other evidence of cooperation with the aggressor.

It is noted that the detainees were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

ч. 2 Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property);

ч. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period).

The offenders are in custody. They face from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.