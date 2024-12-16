Leadership of 211th Pontoon Brigade is suspected of using military to build private house. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers are investigating the alleged involvement of the leadership of the 211th Pontoon and Bridge Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the involvement of subordinate soldiers in the construction of a house in the Khmelnytskyi region during their business trip to the combat zone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Evidence is currently being collected, and the results of an economic examination are expected to establish damages.

Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Yulia Shevchenko noted that no suspicions have been announced in the case yet. However, sources in law enforcement agencies report that this may happen in the near future.

In response to a request from journalists, the brigade's communications officer, Olha Adamovich, said that she would not comment on this issue because of the ongoing investigation.

Brigadier Oleh Poberezhniuk, who was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third class, and a battle flag personally by President Zelenskyy, is being checked for possible involvement in the violations.