ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12831 visitors online
News Photo
6 808 31
law enforcement (62) building (62) suspect (113) Khmelnytska region (6)

Leadership of 211th Pontoon Brigade is suspected of using military to build private house. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers are investigating the alleged involvement of the leadership of the 211th Pontoon and Bridge Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the involvement of subordinate soldiers in the construction of a house in the Khmelnytskyi region during their business trip to the combat zone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Evidence is currently being collected, and the results of an economic examination are expected to establish damages.

Watch more: Law enforcement officers are blocking army assistance from Dnipro City Council. VIDEO

Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Yulia Shevchenko noted that no suspicions have been announced in the case yet. However, sources in law enforcement agencies report that this may happen in the near future.

In response to a request from journalists, the brigade's communications officer, Olha Adamovich, said that she would not comment on this issue because of the ongoing investigation.

Brigadier Oleh Poberezhniuk, who was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third class, and a battle flag personally by President Zelenskyy, is being checked for possible involvement in the violations.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 