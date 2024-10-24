Dnipro mayor Boris Filatov said that law enforcement officers were putting pressure on the city council and blocking aid to the army.

According to him, law enforcement officers have become a "national security factor".

"Let me give you an example. I once brought a robotic platform to the frontline for the soldiers of the 128th Brigade and the Skala Battalion, which drives on the ground and performs various tasks. But then a case was opened against the mayor's office because the drone did not comply with the air code. ...

Our ability to buy drones for the army has been effectively blocked. The situation is already slipping to the point where even the last of the crooked policemen will start kicking mayors. Because he needs to justify his stay in the rear and make "statistics" on other people's fates. And each of them has a superior who encourages this banditry. Because they believe that this way they will finally toxify the mayors on the eve of possible elections. Yes, yes, they have already coined a special term for this - "toxify"," the mayor stressed.

Filatov noted that the city has now simply been deprived of the opportunity to buy equipment for the military.

"There are no people left in Dnipro City Hall who can sign the necessary documents for this. The head of the department where it was previously procured has already been served with suspicion notices twice. In the same case," the mayor added.

