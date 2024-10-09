Filatov said about pressure on local self-government by law enforcement officers: Hundreds of cases and not single court verdict. VIDEO

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced a campaign to destroy the local government.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Friends, as you may have noticed, over the past few weeks, an unprecedented campaign to destroy local government has been launched against the Dnipro City Council. Dozens of criminal cases, hundreds of searches, numerous arrests. All this lawlessness somehow strangely coincides with a horrific information campaign to discredit employees and deputies. Photos and videos of investigative actions appear in massive and coordinated fashion on anonymous telegram channels even before they are over!" - said the mayor after the funeral of his former deputy Mykhailo Lysenko.

According to Filatov, the accused will provide comprehensive and public explanations to all charges.

"I am sure that the city community needs to know how werewolves in uniform falsify evidence, conduct investigative actions without court orders, and falsify examinations. I can announce that they will not stop anytime soon. The next criminal case will be used to discredit us - regarding the purchase of ATVs for the army. But we will also provide all the explanations.

Then a tender was announced, and one of the companies offered the lowest price. No one is interested in the cost of the purchase itself. Each of the purchased ATVs is now at the frontline, helping the guys perform combat missions," he added.

Filatov noted that during his almost 10 years in office, law enforcement officers have opened several hundred criminal proceedings, but no court verdicts have been reached. The mayor suggests that this pressure could be a political instruction or even part of a Russian scenario.

"The Dnipro City Council can no longer buy drones or REBs because of the endless harassment of those who work around the clock to ensure the viability of Ukrainian cities. The frontline is getting closer to Dnipro, and people who have to do something are being systematically weeded out and destroyed.

I'm not making this too dark. But soon there will not be a single professional manager left who can go to the site of a missile strike. Because they are all either suspended or arrested.

If this continues, prosecutors and investigators will be running the city's economy, eliminating the consequences of shelling, and preparing the city for the heating season," he concluded.

