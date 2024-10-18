Filatov asks Kostin, Klymenko and Maliuk to check leakage of personal data from MIA databases and their appearance in anonymous telegram channels

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov asks Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk to check how the personal data of people from the Migration Service databases leaked, whether Vladyslav Havrylenko of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine was involved, whether he had accomplices, and how law enforcement agencies are connected to anonymous Telegram channels that publish fakes against anyone the authorities do not like.

Filatov wrote his official appeal on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Officially.

Appeal to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk.

Dear colleagues.

I have to address you again publicly and officially (although a week of silence has passed since the last time).

Read more: Filatov said about pressure on local self-government by law enforcement officers: Hundreds of cases and not single court verdict. VIDEO

While you are silent, I would like to remind you that the campaign to discredit me personally and the Dnipro City Council as a whole is coordinated and synchronized not only by anonymous telegram channels, which have, in particular, Russian owners, but also by your subordinates.

I will not comment on the immorality of what is happening. For example, when they post a photo of my late mother, who died in 2012, and claim under it that she is alive and that I have abandoned her and am not helping her.

However, you, me, and a bunch of other people know that you know who is behind these telegram channels. That your subordinates are constantly using them in their information provocations against all unwanted people - local government, anti-corruption activists and the independent press.

When you keep silent about it and pretend not to see anything, you also bear moral responsibility. As a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the President, Artem Shylo or his successor in the SSU, Anatolii Loif, and other employees of the infamous Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

The depth of the moral bottom that your subordinates have hit is simply immense.

And yet you remain silent and choose to do nothing.

However, I am not going to condemn you. Let God and the people of Ukraine do that.

Read more: With such approaches to booking, public transport will soon stop - Dnipro Mayor Filatov

I am addressing you with a purely official statement. It is well known that the photos of innocent people, including the deceased, which are constantly published by anonymous telegram channels, were taken from the Migration Service databases by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For example, by Vladyslav Havrylenko from the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

In the interests of bandits and blackmailers, he has repeatedly downloaded people's personal data, leaving his traces and an electronic log in the system.

Therefore, I ask you to urgently conduct an internal investigation to find out

1. Does Havrylenko have any accomplices and is he acting on the instructions of the head of the DSI, Andrii Rubel, who is also involved in the persecution of employees of the Dnipro City Council?

2. What other personal data of military personnel, their family members or DIU employees were downloaded from the Migration Service databases by the Interior Ministry and where were they transferred to?

3. Provide the public with comprehensive information on how your subordinates, including those who are supposedly responsible for protecting the national state, coordinate their actions with the owners of anonymous telegram channels. After all, the names of the latter have been repeatedly published in the press and are known to everyone. As well as the fact that these owners have Russian passports and are protected by employees of, for example, the SSU.

So what is it? Is it the work of a fifth column within Ukraine? Or is it an attempt to deal with unwanted people?

I would like to draw your attention once again to the fact that this is an official and public appeal, which should be subject to criminal proceedings.

I am warned of liability for misrepresentation.

P.S. I didn't want to write this, but I will: the degree of moral decay of the "law enforcement" system of Ukraine is striking.

And I will repeat every time that during the war it turned into a gang of looters who do not disdain anything at all," Filatov said.









