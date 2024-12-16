Russians shell Nikopol district: woman wounded, houses, cars and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On 16 December, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities were shelled.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Throughout the day, the enemy fired on Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovske communities," Lysak wrote.

It is noted that the 57-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in a serious condition.

There was also a fire - straw caught fire. Three private houses, 2 outbuildings, a car and a truck were damaged. The infrastructure and 2 businesses were also damaged.

Lysak addressed his fellow citizens: "There is bad weather in the region. Be careful on the roads. And avoid anything that may pose a high risk. Trees, advertising structures, power lines. Simple rules will save you from trouble."