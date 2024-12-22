Consequences of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk: dozens of destructions, three people wounded, including 16-year-old boy. PHOTOS

On 21 December, the Russian military attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region several times.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

On the morning of 21 December,after 10 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the private sector in the coastal area of Nikopol. A 60-year-old resident of the town was wounded.

After 13:00, the occupiers sent their drone to a private house in one of the villages of the Marhanets community. A 65-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

This morning, a 16-year-old boy who was also injured in the explosion, which was preliminarily a drone attack, turned to doctors - the attack took place in another village in the Marhanets community.

