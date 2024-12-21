Emergency and restoration work completed in Kharkiv after enemy drone strike - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with utility services, have completed emergency repair work at the site of a Russian drone attack that hit a nine-storey residential building.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The strike injured six people, including a 12-year-old child.

The attack caused severe damage to the building's facade and apartments on the ground floor. Rescue teams were on the scene to remove the rubble and ensure safety, as well as utility companies to start restoring the infrastructure.







Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 20 December, Russian troops attacked a residential building in Kharkiv.

