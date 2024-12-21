ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12392 visitors online
News Photo War
1 382 1
shoot out (12122) Kharkiv (1179) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (677) Kharkivska region (109) Kharkivskyy district (24)

Emergency and restoration work completed in Kharkiv after enemy drone strike - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with utility services, have completed emergency repair work at the site of a Russian drone attack that hit a nine-storey residential building.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The strike injured six people, including a 12-year-old child.

The attack caused severe damage to the building's facade and apartments on the ground floor. Rescue teams were on the scene to remove the rubble and ensure safety, as well as utility companies to start restoring the infrastructure.

У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника
У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника
У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника

Read also on Censor.NET: In Zaporizhzhia, the consequences of the drone attack were eliminated, - SES


У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника
У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника
У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника
У Харкові завершили аварійні роботи після атаки безпілотника

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 20 December, Russian troops attacked a residential building in Kharkiv.

Read more: Ukraine should determine time of any negotiations with Russia, - Greek Prime Minister

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 