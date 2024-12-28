Ruscists shelled Marhanets community with artillery: houses, gas pipeline and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 28 December 2024, the aggressor shelled the Marhanetska community in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. No one was killed or injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to updated information, a 43-year-old woman was injured in one of the evening attacks on the area. She will be treated as an outpatient.

Consequences of an enemy attack

There was a fire. The fire destroyed a garage and a car.

Three private houses, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.









Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with a drone in the evening.