Russians shell bus in Kherson and villages in region with drones: 6 people injured. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers continue to record the consequences of hostile shelling in the Kherson region. As of 5:30 p., 6 civilians have been reported injured.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the KCMA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that

Kherson

Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district from a drone. A 59-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg. He has already been taken to hospital.

Russian occupiers have once again attacked public transport in the suburbs of Kherson. Fortunately, 6 passengers were not injured. The bus needs to be repaired.











Kherson region

At around 2.40 p.m., Russian occupiers attacked a cyclist in Antonivka with a drone. The 63-year-old man is currently hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. Doctors continue to examine him.

An 80-year-old woman from Antonivka was taken to hospital. She has a shrapnel wound to her left forearm. The injuries were caused by a drone drop. Medical examination is ongoing.

The enemy shelled the village of Monastyrske with artillery, as a result of which a woman and her 39-year-old son were wounded, who were on the street.

A woman in Bilozerka was injured in similar circumstances.

At least 24 civilian objects were damaged, including private houses, garages, and vehicles.

Earlier, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that 2, 187 people were injured or killed by Russian shelling of Kherson region in 2024.