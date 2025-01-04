Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 794,760 people (+1,510 per day), 331 helicopters, 9,679 tanks, 21,578 artillery systems, 20,093 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 794,760 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 04.01.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 794760 (+1510) people,

tanks - 9679 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20093 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 21578 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1257 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1032 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21356 (+107),

cruise missiles - 3006 (+3),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 32843 (+73) units,

special equipment - 3675 (+0)

See also: SBU Special Forces destroy 174 units of occupants' military vehicles. VIDEO

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.