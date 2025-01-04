Drones have already changed war, they save people’s lives and compensate for shortage of other weapons - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that drones have become the most important tool in the fight against the occupier, and Ukraine will continue to increase its efforts in this area.

Zelensky wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Drones have become one of the most important tools in the fight against the occupier. Both at the front and behind enemy lines. Drones have already changed the war. They save the lives of our people and compensate for the shortage of other weapons, including artillery, so we can defend ourselves and destroy the occupiers," the President said.

He also thanked everyone who works to ensure that Ukraine has the advantage in drones.

"I am grateful to everyone who produces and supplies, who teaches and who seeks new technical solutions and develops our army. We will continue to increase our work in this area so that technologies help our country achieve its goals," Zelensky added.

