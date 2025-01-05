Over 100 people evacuated in Voronezh due to drone attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Saturday 4 January, drones attacked Voronezh. Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down at least five drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the governor of the region, Oleksandr Gusev.

He noted that as a result of the downing, debris fell on residential buildings in two locations in Voronezh's Livoberezhny district. Windows were smashed in some apartments. Residents of the three buildings were evacuated, more than 100 people in total. A temporary holding center was set up in a nearby school.

One of the drones flew into the window of an apartment in a multi-story building.

"The sappers blew up the wreckage of the drones. A state of emergency has been declared in the Left Bank district of Voronezh to quickly eliminate all the consequences of the events," the official said.

