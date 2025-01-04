ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10679 visitors online
News Video
16 665 42

Ukrainian drones tried to attack largest commercial sea port of Russian Federation - Ust-Luga in Leningrad region - media

Ust-Luga Port

Today, on January 4, 2025, Ukrainian drones tried to attack the largest sea trade port in the Russian Federation, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

According to the publication, most of the drones that attacked the Leningrad region today were shot down over the terminal of Novatrans LLC on the territory of the Ust-Luga seaport.

As a preliminary result, windows in one of the buildings at the port were damaged. In turn, local authorities reported 4 downed UAVs and said there were no casualties or damage.

Read more: Ukrainian Navy units conducted dozens of strikes on almost 50 enemy targets in 2024 - Navy

As reported, on the morning of January 4, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport suspended flights.

Author: 

drone (1634) Leningrad region (6) St. Petersburg (42) Strikes on RF (221)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 