Ukrainian drones tried to attack largest commercial sea port of Russian Federation - Ust-Luga in Leningrad region - media

Today, on January 4, 2025, Ukrainian drones tried to attack the largest sea trade port in the Russian Federation, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

According to the publication, most of the drones that attacked the Leningrad region today were shot down over the terminal of Novatrans LLC on the territory of the Ust-Luga seaport.

As a preliminary result, windows in one of the buildings at the port were damaged. In turn, local authorities reported 4 downed UAVs and said there were no casualties or damage.

Read more: Ukrainian Navy units conducted dozens of strikes on almost 50 enemy targets in 2024 - Navy

As reported, on the morning of January 4, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport suspended flights.