KAB strike on Semenivka: number of wounded rises to 9, including two children. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian attack on Semenivka, Chernihiv region, 9 people were wounded, including two children - 8 and 13 years old. All were hospitalized in a hospital in a neighboring community. One person was transported to the regional hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of an enemy attack

According to the RMA, the damage is extensive: administrative buildings, the local hospital (again!), two five-story buildings, several private houses, and infrastructure facilities.

"All relevant services were on site. Today, we are working to repair the damage where it is not critical. First of all, housing," the statement said.

It is also noted that 24 patients of the local territorial center were evacuated from Semenivka at night - the elderly were transported to the relevant institution in Chernihiv.

Also read: Russian strike on Chernihiv: number of wounded increased to 7, rescue operation completed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians dropped 4 KABs on Semenivka, Chernihiv region