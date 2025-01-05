Chief of staff of "Storm-Ossetia" battalion of invaders, Melnikov, and his driver were eliminated - DIU. VIDEO

On 29 December 2024, on the Vasylivka-Tokmak highway in Zaporizhzhia, soldiers of the FPV unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Kraken active action unit eliminated the chief of staff of the Storm.Ossetia battalion (an assault unit of the 429th motorised rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces), Serhiy "Kama" Melnikov and his driver.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

As noted, intelligence officers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department obtained operational information containing details of the route and schedule of movement of the chief of staff of a battalion of Russian terrorist forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

"Thanks to this data, the aerial reconnaissance men planned an FPV ambush for the leader of the invaders. At first, the drone operators skilfully scared the driver of the UAZ Patriot car in which Melnikov was travelling. The frightened Russian driver abruptly changed the trajectory of the vehicle, it drove into a ditch, and then the military scouts hit the car head-on with a kamikaze drone. Both occupants were killed," the statement said.

