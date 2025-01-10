Volunteer fighter from Latvia Edgar Platonov was killed in battles for Ukraine. PHOTO

Edgar Platonov, a fighter of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died at the front defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Armed Forces of Latvia, Censor.NET reports.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of the volunteer soldier Edgar Platonov, who died in Ukraine. The serviceman died last year, on December 25, selflessly fighting the Russian occupation army in Novoiehorivka, Luhansk region, as part of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The President of Latvia, Edgards Rinkēvičs, also reacted to Platonov's death. He expressed his condolences to the family and colleagues of the volunteer soldier.

"Another one of our volunteer soldiers died defending the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our deepest condolences to the family and comrades-in-arms of Edgar Platonov! Eternal memory to the hero," Rinkēvičs wrote.

Delfi writes that Platonov joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer soldier, and had not previously served in the Latvian Armed Forces.

