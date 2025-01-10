Russians attacked Bilytske in Donetsk region from air: fire station and equipment damaged. PHOTOS
On Friday, 10 January, Russian aircraft attacked the town of Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
The fire and rescue unit and equipment were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. The personnel were not injured.
