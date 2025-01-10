Police identify young men who blocked traffic in Kyiv and listened to Russian music: one of them has already been brought to justice. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers identified all the participants in the video, in which a group of boys blocked roads on the central streets of Kyiv and listened to Russian music.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

The police said that one of the participants had previously appeared in similar videos using Russian music. He was brought to justice under Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the court decided to sentence him to probation for a period of one year.

Juvenile police officers are currently talking to the defendants and their parents.

"Upon completion of the check, the actions of each of the six defendants will be given a legal assessment," the police said.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing several underage majors driving luxury cars in Kyiv, singing Russian songs, and deliberately causing traffic jams.

