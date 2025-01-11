Air defense operated in Dnipropetrovsk region in evening and at night, 7 "Shaheds" were destroyed. PHOTOS

Since the evening of 10 January, Russian invaders have been attacking the Dnipro region with drones, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and heavy artillery.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"An outbuilding caught fire in Samarivske district as a result of an enemy attack, the fire was extinguished. Three private houses and a car were also damaged," the statement said.

Due to severe stress, three people needed medical assistance - a 10-year-old boy and woman aged 30 and 88. Doctors provided it on the spot.

The shelling of the Nikopol region did not stop. The enemy used Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery, and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were under attack.

A 40-year-old man was injured in the Russian attacks, he will be treated on an outpatient basis. Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, a private house, a truck, and a power line were damaged.

