Ukraine and Italy discussed use of frozen Russian assets for air defense procurement - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Brigadier General Anatolii Klochko held talks with a delegation from the Italian Defence Industry Agency to discuss the possibility of using frozen Russian assets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the parties discussed the possibility of using the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets, in particular, to purchase Italian-made air defense systems and ammunition for these systems.

We are interested, among other things, in ammunition of various calibers and air defense systems. However, it is important to understand the cost and timeframe within which they can be delivered to the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Klochko said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine receives first €3bn from the EU secured by proceeds of Russian assets (updated)

The Deputy Minister thanked the Italians for their support since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In addition, Klochko, representatives of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got acquainted with the products of Italian defense companies.

In turn, Marcello Mele, representative of the Defence Industry Agency of the Italian Ministry of Defence, presented the key areas of the Agency's work and outlined the mechanisms of potential cooperation.





The Italian delegation expressed the country's readiness to be not only an important partner in supporting Ukraine but also to participate in the correct allocation of the EU budget to use all the capabilities of Ukrainian industry.

The parties agreed to continue working to implement the idea of creating joint industrial projects, the Ministry of Defence added.

Read also: An Italian citizen who fought in the Russian army was captured in Kharkiv region. PHOTO.