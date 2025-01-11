$10,000 for online navigation: 11 men who wanted to flee to Moldova were detained in Odesa region - State Border Service of Ukraine. PHOTO

On the night of 11 January, border guards stopped a car filled to the brim with men in the Odesa region. The driver and 10 passengers were planning to illegally cross the border into Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"As it turned out, residents of Lviv, Dnipro, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions turned to the organizer, the administrator of one of the telegram channels, to implement their illegal intentions. The latter cooperated with an accomplice, a driver who was to transport all the passengers and stay in neighboring Moldova," the SBS said.

For help with online navigation, the organizer asked each participant to pay from USD 7 to 10 thousand to a crypto wallet. Border guards thwarted the intentions of the offenders.

Watch more: Border guards, together with National Guard, repelled enemy assault and eliminated 9 occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

A report was sent to the National Police for attempting to illegally transfer persons across the state border under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences were drawn up against 10 passengers, and the cases were sent to court.