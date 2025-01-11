Russians attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: gas station damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 11 January, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnyk districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

As noted, during the day, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district eight times with kamikaze drones.



The aggressor used the drones to hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities.



The attacks damaged a petrol station. No people were injured.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and region. VIDEO+PHOTOS





It was also reported that it was noisy in the evening in the Synelnykove district. The information is being clarified.