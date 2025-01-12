Ruscists shelled 3 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 January 2025, Russian troops struck twice with heavy artillery and sent a kamikaze drone into Nikopol.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the company was affected.

The enemy also fired an FPV drone at the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih. The infrastructure was damaged.

"According to the updated information, a fire broke out in the Sinelnykivka district as a result of yesterday's hostile attack. The fire was extinguished. An administrative building, a local club, a cafe and a shop were damaged," elaborated Lysak.

There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 11 January, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivka districts of Dnipro region.