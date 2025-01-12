Ukrainian soldiers have captured captured T-80, equipped it with protection against drones, and are using it in fierce battles for Toretsk. PHOTOS

The crew of the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Army has mastered the T-80 trophy and has repeatedly proved its effectiveness in fierce battles for Toretsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the tank, captured in Kharkiv region, was additionally equipped with drone protection and became a reliable shield and sword in the hands of our defenders.

Watch more: Crew of Ukrainian tank uses direct fire from short distance to destroy positions of occupiers. VIDEO









"In the labyrinth of destroyed buildings, limited visibility and enemy drones make every move a challenge. Tankers have to fire at a minimum distance, sometimes less than 100 metres. The enemy infantry, having no anti-tank weapons, relies solely on drones and artillery.

The combat vehicle has already survived hits from drones and Grad rockets, but always returns to action, saving the lives of its crew," the General Staff said.