Illegal border crossing by conscripts: National Police conducts over 200 searches. PHOTOS

The National Police conducts more than 200 searches in cases of illegal border crossings by conscripts.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"These offences are committed through fraud, forgery, unauthorised interference with electronic registers and bribery of officials," the statement said.

It is noted that the police, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, began conducting searches in 19 regions of Ukraine of persons involved in illegal transactions.

The National Police added that the details would be made public after the investigation was completed.







