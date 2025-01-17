Sybiha announced opening of Albanian Embassy in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Ukraine and Albania announced the opening of an Albanian embassy and signed a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, during the first Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Albania, Andrii Sybiha and Igli Hasani, held an official ceremony of exchanging instruments of ratification of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.

According to the statement, the agreement enshrines the key principles of cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, compliance with international law and democratic values.

"The signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation is a historic event in our bilateral relations. Today we will also open the Embassy of Albania in Ukraine. I am grateful to the Albanian side and my colleague Igli Hassani for supporting our country and working together to strengthen our ties. All of this will bring our cooperation to a new level," Sybiha said.

The Ministry noted that the agreement will be valid for ten years and will be automatically renewed for five-year periods unless either party declares a desire to terminate it.

