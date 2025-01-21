Farmers’ property and crops worth more than UAH 117 million looted in Kharkiv region: indictment sent to court against five Russian military - National Police. PHOTOS

An indictment was submitted to the court against five Russian military personnel from the 101st rifle regiment of the so-called "LPR" and two civilians from Kupiansk district and Belgorod region, who are accused of a series of robberies during the occupation of Kharkiv region in 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

The investigation established that in March-May 2022, the occupiers, threatening to shoot, took six cars from local residents and, with the help of accomplices, took grain crops from the farms of the villages of Petro-Ivanivka, Kolodiazne and Fyholivka. One of the accomplices, a resident of Kupiansk district, provided information about grain storage facilities, and another, from Belgorod region, provided transport.





As noted, in total, the military and their accomplices caused damage to farmers worth more than UAH 117 million, taking the loot to Russia.

In August 2024, the defendants were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. All suspects are put on the wanted list. They face up to 12 years in prison for their actions.





The investigation was carried out by operatives of the 7th Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region with the participation of the SSU and the Prosecutor's Office.

