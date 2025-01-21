Losses of more than UAH 5 million: in Lviv region, bankers who stole customers’ funds by re-issuing cards are exposed - National Police. PHOTOS

In Lviv region, the police and the SSU exposed an organised criminal group of employees of a bank who illegally accessed customer accounts and misappropriated their funds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to the investigation, the criminals acted in 2023-2024, in particular, using the accounts of customers who may have remained in the temporarily occupied territories. Under the direction of the head of the bank's branch, they changed the financial numbers of citizens to those under their control and reissued bank cards.

It is noted that the criminals used the received cards to withdraw cash through self-service terminals and Pos-terminals in the bank's branch. In total, they gained access to about 50 accounts of citizens, causing losses of more than UAH 5 million.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized bank cards, mobile phones and records with confidential financial information of customers.

The organiser of the scheme, the executor and the accomplice were served suspicion notices under Art. 27(3), (5), (3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; Art. 28(3); Art. 362(1), (3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised actions with information processed in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or stored on the carriers of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it).

They face up to six years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions for up to three years. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspects, and the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The National Police noted that the crime was uncovered thanks to cooperation with the bank's security department.

