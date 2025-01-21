The 8 March oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation was damaged as a result of an attack by the Defence Forces on the night of 18 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

As seen on satellite images taken on 21 January, the strike damaged at least one container of fuel and lubricants at the 8 March Rosreserve plant in the village of Delilove.

The governor of the Tula region stated that an attack on the night of 18 January set fire to a container of fuel and lubricants at one of the region's enterprises.

See more: Border guards detain three violators on border with Romania using UAVs - SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS







As a reminder, on the night of 18 January, units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defence Forces, attacked the federal state-owned institution "8 March" in the Tula region of the Russian Federation.