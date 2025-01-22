Well-known lawyer from Dnipro corrected Russian missile strike on drone modernisation company: detained while trying to flee from Ukraine - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU CI officers and investigators prevented the escape from Ukraine of one of the most secretive FSB agents in Dnipropetrovsk region. He was a well-known local lawyer who corrected Russian missile strikes on the regional centre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The offender tried to escape from Ukraine

As noted, SSU officers detained the defendant while he was trying to escape from our country at the "Krakivets" checkpoint, through which he was trying to travel abroad.

It was documented how the traitor adjusted the enemy's missile attack on a local company that modernises and restores attack and reconnaissance drones.

"It has been established that in order to cause maximum damage, he passed to the FSB not just the general coordinates of the enterprise, but the exact marks of the location of the technological workshops and UAV storage warehouses.

Subsequently, the ruscists struck at its coordinates, killing six and seriously injuring 30 Ukrainians. The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

According to the case file, the traitor reported to his Russian supervisors on the consequences of the "arrival" and sent the coordinates of another strategic facility located in Dnipro for the purpose of further shelling.









What did the investigation find?

According to the SSU, the agent communicated with his Russian handler through a "liaison". It turned out to be an old acquaintance of the defendant, the so-called "first deputy head of the Krasnohvardiiske district administration of Crimea", who works for the FSB.

SSU counterintelligence and investigators documented the crimes of the Russian agent and detained him on his escape attempt.

What was found during the search?

During the searches of the detainee's home and office, the SSU seized mobile phones and SIM cards with evidence of his subversive activities in favour of Russia.

SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

P. 2, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

What does the attacker face?

A custodial measure of restraint has been imposed on the offender. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

