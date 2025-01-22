Sybiha meets with Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide in Davos: agree to expand defense cooperation and investment in Ukraine. PHOTO

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand bilateral cooperation, in particular in the defence industry and in attracting investment to Ukraine.

"I had a meaningful meeting with my Norwegian friend Espen Barth Eide at the World Economic Forum. We agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the defence industry and investment in Ukraine. I appreciate Norway's unwavering commitment to strengthening Ukraine and working together to achieve peace through strength," Sybiha wrote.

