At night, enemy attacked two districts of Kharkiv region, damaging buildings, power lines and residential buildings. PHOTO

Since the night of 23 January, Russian invaders have been attacking Bohodukhiv and Izium districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In the morning, an outbuilding in the village of Novoselivka, Bohodukhiv district, was on fire as a result of shelling. At about 05:40, Russian troops attacked an open area near the village of Lytvynove in the Zolochiv community with a "shahed". A power line was damaged.

At night, at 02:55, the enemy attacked the village of Pidlyman, Izium district. As a result of the shelling, a house, a summer kitchen and an outbuilding were burning.

On 22 January, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

The shelling of the village of Podvirky partially damaged 14 private residential buildings. The Russians also attacked the territory of Solonytsivka village council. The windows of 1 private house were damaged.

In the village of Morozivka, a hit to the ground in an open area was recorded. There was no information about casualties or damage.

As a result of shelling in Buhaivka village, a grass flooring on an area of 200 square metres burned.

In Osynove village, 1 private house was damaged as a result of shelling.

The shelling of Khatne village damaged private houses and a school building.

