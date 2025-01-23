Consequences of attack by "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: 4 houses, car, and cafe were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 January, the Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones. Air defense forces were working.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.



As a result of the falling debris of the downed enemy targets in one of the settlements, 4 private houses, a car, a power line and a cafe building were damaged. Operational groups continue to work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

The regional police also released photos of the aftermath of the attack.

