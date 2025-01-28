Strike on Kharkiv: fire extinguished at enterprise, two people injured. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, a fire of 1,500 square metres was extinguished at the enterprise, which was caused by a Russian drone strike today.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, two civilians suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack.



"Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of the SES rescuers, the 4,500 sq m production building and 2 cars were saved," the SES added.

On the night of 28 January, the enemy launched a UAV attack on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. The shelling caused a large-scale fire over an area of 1,500 square metres. At 02:36, the fire was contained.















