Strike on Kharkiv: fire extinguished at enterprise, two people injured. PHOTOS
In Kharkiv, a fire of 1,500 square metres was extinguished at the enterprise, which was caused by a Russian drone strike today.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, two civilians suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack.
"Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of the SES rescuers, the 4,500 sq m production building and 2 cars were saved," the SES added.
On the night of 28 January, the enemy launched a UAV attack on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. The shelling caused a large-scale fire over an area of 1,500 square metres. At 02:36, the fire was contained.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password