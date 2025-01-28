Enemy strikes civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with "shaheds (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 28 January, the enemy launched a UAV attack on the territory of a civilian enterprise in Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out over an area of 1,500 square metres. Production premises were on fire.

At 02:36, the fire was contained and is currently being extinguished. More than 80 rescuers and 20 units of SES equipment are involved in the firefighting operations.

According to preliminary data, 2 people were injured (acute stress reaction): a woman born in 1955 and a child born in 2015

In a commentary to "Suspilne", the director of the city's emergency department, Bohdan Hladkykh, said that according to preliminary information, the enemy had hit a woodworking shop.

"The hit damaged a gas pipeline used for production at the plant. This resulted in a large-scale fire with a wide spread," said Hladkykh.

The fire completely engulfed the two-storey building.

The premises of neighbouring enterprises and at least two cars parked nearby were also damaged.

Two UAVs were also spotted in Kyivskyi district of the city, without casualties, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Repeated explosions in Kharkiv

At around 4 a.m., there were repeated explosions in Kharkiv. The enemy attacked again with drones.

A private house and a garage were destroyed in Rohanska TC as a result of the fall of a UAV of the preliminary "Shahed" type. 4 private houses located nearby were damaged. 2 people were injured: a woman of 62 years old, a man of 66 years old. The woman was hospitalised in a medical institution.

In the village of Shestakove. A destroyed private house was on fire as a result of a hit of a UAV "GERAN-2". There were no casualties.

