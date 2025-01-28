ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4694 visitors online
News Photo War
1 934 1

Ruscists hit civilian car with drone in Pokrovsk: One dead, two wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 1 pm, the Russian occupiers hit a civilian car VAZ-2106 with a drone. There was an inscription "people" on the hood.

"As a result of the munition hitting the front passenger seat, a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old driver and another 52-year-old woman, who was also in the car, were injured. They are currently receiving qualified medical care," the statement said.

Read more: Conflict between Umerov and Bezrukova threatens steady supply of weapons - NYT

РФ атакувала цивільне авто в Покровську. Є загиблий та поранені
РФ атакувала цивільне авто в Покровську. Є загиблий та поранені

Author: 

war (1059) shoot out (13484) Donetska region (3882) drones (2442) Pokrovsk (414) Pokrovskyy district (508) war in Ukraine (2886)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 