Ruscists hit civilian car with drone in Pokrovsk: One dead, two wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 1 pm, the Russian occupiers hit a civilian car VAZ-2106 with a drone. There was an inscription "people" on the hood.

"As a result of the munition hitting the front passenger seat, a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old driver and another 52-year-old woman, who was also in the car, were injured. They are currently receiving qualified medical care," the statement said.

