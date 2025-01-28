Russian troops attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 28 January, Russian troops struck the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

Thus, 13 private houses were damaged and 2 more destroyed in the Synelnykove district as a result of an enemy attack this afternoon.



Three people were injured. The boy, who is 12 years old, according to the updated data, has a shin injury. A man has an eye injury and a woman has a head injury. They are receiving the necessary medical care.



In the evening, the occupiers attacked the area with a kamikaze drone. Three private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

Attacks on the Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, attacked with kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities were under attack. A private house was damaged. No people were injured.



