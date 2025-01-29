Kirovohrad region city council deputy organised purchase of low-quality clothes for military - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SID of the National Police, served a notice of suspicion to a deputy of one of the city councils of Kirovohrad region and his accomplices, who organised the purchase of clothing for the military of inadequate quality.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

Earlier, the Bureau completed a pre-trial investigation into the Director of the Department for Civil Protection and Defence Work of the Kherson Regional State Administration, who purchased the low-quality clothing through tender procedures.

See more: He bought clothes for fighters with losses of more than 18.7 million UAH: Suspicion was reported to official of Kherson Regional State Administration. PHOTOS

The scheme was organised by a city council deputy in Kirovohrad region

"The organiser of this scheme was a deputy of a city council in Kirovohrad region, who was also the owner and director of a company. The official, having learned that a number of purchases of clothing to meet the needs of soldiers were planned in the Kherson region, decided to "earn some money" on them.

He involved an acquaintance, whom he appointed as a director of another controlled company, and an accountant of this commercial structure in the deal," the statement said.







What are the state's losses?

The dealers bought cheap, low-quality clothing without proper certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The goods were only visually similar to military clothing. As a result, the state suffered losses of over UAH 21 million.

See more: Fraud for $10 million in procurement of uniforms for AFU: Former Defense Ministry advisor and People’s Deputy suspected. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The deputy, his accomplice and accountant were served notices of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office, drafting, issuing knowingly false official documents by an official as part of an organised group (Art. 28(3), Art. 191(5), Art. 28(3)(2), Art. 15(5), Art. 191(3), Art. 28(1), Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and securing compensation for the damage caused to the state is being resolved.

What are the threats to businessmen?

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

As a reminder, an official of the Kherson Regional State Administration, who purchased low-quality clothing for soldiers in 2022, was notified of suspicion in August 2024.