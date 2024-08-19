He bought clothes for fighters with losses of more than 18.7 million UAH: Suspicion was reported to official of Kherson Regional State Administration. PHOTOS

SBI officers, in cooperation with the National Police, served a notice of suspicion to the director of the Department for Civil Protection and Defence of the Kherson Regional State Administration, who had purchased low-quality clothing for the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the Kherson Regional State Administration announced a tender for the purchase of clothing for the military. This tender was won by the entrepreneurs chosen by the department official, who supplied low-quality clothing.

"The dealers bought cheap, low-quality clothing without proper certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The goods were only visually similar to military ones. Thus, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 21 million," the SBI said.





The prosecutor's office clarified that in November-December 2022, the official entered into an agreement with the LLC for the purchase of winter uniforms for units of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The RMA official has been served a notice of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences to the public interest (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years with confiscation of property.

The court imposed a preventive measure on the official in the form of a personal commitment. The prosecutor's office is already appealing this decision.

The issue of securing compensation for the losses caused to the state and bringing other participants in the scheme to justice is being resolved.