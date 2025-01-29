Deputy director of KCSA department received disability by forging medical documents - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The first deputy director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Kyiv City State Administration was served a notice of suspicion of forgery and use of knowingly forged medical documents (Part 1, 3, 4 Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The official forged documents to obtain disability.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, in 2022, the official went to a Kyiv medical institution to undergo an examination required to obtain a disability group. However, the cardiologist did not identify any health problems.

Realising that it was impossible to get a disability without a proper diagnosis, the suspect forged an official form of a medical institution using genuine details and entered the information he needed about his heart disease.

See more: Fictitious marriage with woman with disabilities: scheme to evade mobilisation exposed in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

A year later, he underwent a similar examination again, and when he received an unfavourable conclusion, he again falsified the document by adding the necessary medical indicators.

"The official submitted the false certificates to the specialised cardiology medical and social expert commission (MSEC), after which he was assigned a group II disability until July 2025," the statement said.