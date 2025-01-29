Ruscists attacked rescuers who were eliminating consequences of shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked rescuers in Shostka district of the Sumy region.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
The State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in an open area caused by an enemy strike.
"During the liquidation, the Russians repeatedly attacked the rescuers with an FPV drone, which damaged the fire truck.
Fortunately, the rescuers managed to move to a safe place, and none of them were injured," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password