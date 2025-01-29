ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4647 visitors online
News Photo
437 0

Occupiers attacked Nikopol district more than 30 times and struck Synelnykove district: houses, infrastructure and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 29 January, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Nikopol district

The Russian army terrorised the Nikopol region all day long. In total, it attacked the area more than three dozen times, mostly with drones. They also fired from artillery and dropped ammunition from UAVs. The district centre, Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected.

The shelling damaged infrastructure, two private houses, several outbuildings and a car. A poultry was killed.

See more: Ruscists attack Kupyansk with drones: ambulance damaged, medical workers injured. PHOTO

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 29 січня

Shelling of Synelnykove district

Today the enemy also attacked Synelnykove district. Four private houses were damaged.

It is noted that people were not injured.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 29 січня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 29 січня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 29 січня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 29 січня

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Nikopol (722) Dnipropetrovska region (1438) Nikopolskyy district (208) Synelnykivskyy district (74)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 