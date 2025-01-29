Occupiers attacked Nikopol district more than 30 times and struck Synelnykove district: houses, infrastructure and cars damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 29 January, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Nikopol district

The Russian army terrorised the Nikopol region all day long. In total, it attacked the area more than three dozen times, mostly with drones. They also fired from artillery and dropped ammunition from UAVs. The district centre, Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected.



The shelling damaged infrastructure, two private houses, several outbuildings and a car. A poultry was killed.

Shelling of Synelnykove district

Today the enemy also attacked Synelnykove district. Four private houses were damaged.



It is noted that people were not injured.







