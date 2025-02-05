ENG
Russia attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: houses were damaged, a fire broke out. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked the Kirovohrad region with drones. Air defense forces were operating in the Kropyvnytskyi district.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Andriy Raykovych, Censor.NET reports.

"The drone fragments damaged 4 residential buildings, 4 outbuildings, a car and fences. A fire broke out in one of the houses and was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

Атака шахедів на Кіровоградщині 5 лютого 2025 року

No one was killed or injured in the Russian attack.

