Russia attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: houses were damaged, a fire broke out. PHOTO
Russian occupants attacked the Kirovohrad region with drones. Air defense forces were operating in the Kropyvnytskyi district.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Andriy Raykovych, Censor.NET reports.
"The drone fragments damaged 4 residential buildings, 4 outbuildings, a car and fences. A fire broke out in one of the houses and was quickly extinguished," the statement said.
No one was killed or injured in the Russian attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password